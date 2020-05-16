FY2021 EPS Estimates for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Lowered by B. Riley

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Radian Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RDN. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

