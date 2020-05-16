UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NYSE UMH opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 21,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $244,003.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $98,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,355 shares of company stock worth $336,770 and have sold 18,085 shares worth $215,828. Corporate insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

