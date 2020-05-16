Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $136.00 at SVB Leerink

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

ZBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.68.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $112.10 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.65 and a 200-day moving average of $133.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $792,404,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $278,793,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after acquiring an additional 775,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,900,000 after acquiring an additional 489,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

