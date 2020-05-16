Michael J. Landine Sells 18,000 Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Michael J. Landine sold 18,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.40. Alkermes Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.53 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 8,181.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Alkermes by 62.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.