Laszlo Kopits Sells 5,100 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $357,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,192.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $542,235.00.

Shares of DDOG opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion and a PE ratio of -447.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $72.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IA Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,018,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $47,562,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Datadog by 1,496.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,490,000 after buying an additional 1,302,336 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $34,854,000. Finally, Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $33,497,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

