Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $131.18 on Tuesday. Irhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $136.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $64,252.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,418.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,240,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,543,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,826 shares of company stock worth $6,798,026. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,723,000.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.