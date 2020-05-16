American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in AutoNation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in AutoNation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in AutoNation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $35.17 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

