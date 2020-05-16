Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,207.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,951.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. China International Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

