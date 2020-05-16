KBC Group NV Buys 2,671 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GrubHub from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GrubHub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $977,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.