Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $15.61 Million Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284,239 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $15,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,507,000 after buying an additional 20,082,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,686,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436,475 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 11,271.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,199,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,479 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,725,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.