ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,743 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,773,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,704,000 after purchasing an additional 143,166 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,423,000 after purchasing an additional 500,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,323,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,284,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,313,000 after purchasing an additional 78,159 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

ABMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink lowered ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.40.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $184.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.96. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $285.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.