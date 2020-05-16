BlackRock Inc. Purchases 903,643 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,502,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903,643 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.52% of Avnet worth $288,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,122,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 2,184.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVT opened at $25.40 on Friday. Avnet has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $46.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Loop Capital began coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cross Research cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

