SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 187.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Celanese by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Celanese by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Celanese by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

