Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 11,439 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,162,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,501,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 581,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,752,000 after acquiring an additional 432,637 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,496,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,775,000 after buying an additional 260,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.04.

TXRH stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

