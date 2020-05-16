Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 127,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,991,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,252,000 after purchasing an additional 156,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 252,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $24.86 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

