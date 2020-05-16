KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,270 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Southern Copper by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $367,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCCO opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper Corp has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

