Aperio Group LLC Buys 8,005 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.79.

Shares of MOH opened at $176.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.65 and a 200-day moving average of $139.01. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $187.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $151,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $827,341. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

