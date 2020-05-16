State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,444 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of American Airlines Group worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,499 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in American Airlines Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 39,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in American Airlines Group by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,770 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

