State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Legg Mason worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 444.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 207,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terence Johnson sold 178,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $8,699,257.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,190.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Legg Mason stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. Legg Mason Inc has a 12 month low of $33.99 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.81 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LM. Citigroup lowered Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

