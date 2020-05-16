Arizona State Retirement System Sells 27,079 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,079 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lear by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Lear by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $95.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average is $114.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lear from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.59.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

