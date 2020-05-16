State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of FLIR Systems worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLIR. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

