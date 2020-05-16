State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of CubeSmart worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,331,000 after buying an additional 5,678,273 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in CubeSmart by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,679,000 after buying an additional 2,710,022 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in CubeSmart by 357.3% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,797,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,939,000 after buying an additional 2,185,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 579.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,357,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,155,000 after buying an additional 2,010,344 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

CUBE opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

