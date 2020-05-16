State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,476 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Sealed Air worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $3,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neil Lustig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $456,141.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,939.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $947,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

