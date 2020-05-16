State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 131 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $11,873,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total value of $3,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,998,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $433.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.31 and a fifty-two week high of $513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $433.40 and a 200-day moving average of $437.81.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

