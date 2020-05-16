Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 348,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,916,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 161,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE PFG opened at $33.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

