State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 3,627 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.19.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $37.45 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $90.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

