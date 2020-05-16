Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 32,813 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $145,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,854,000 after purchasing an additional 723,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $890,077,000 after purchasing an additional 517,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,152,809,000 after purchasing an additional 423,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,361,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $615,393,000 after purchasing an additional 268,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CXO opened at $54.26 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $116.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

