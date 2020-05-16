Aperio Group LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,189 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5,368.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,749,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,726,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,501,000 after purchasing an additional 903,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,155,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,114,000 after purchasing an additional 552,598 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PWR opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

