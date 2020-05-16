Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,083,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,471,000 after buying an additional 446,736 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,742,000 after buying an additional 405,937 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 374,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,973,000 after buying an additional 283,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,837,000 after purchasing an additional 186,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $114.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average is $100.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

