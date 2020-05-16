State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Aspen Technology worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.30. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.68.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $195,662.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,243.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

