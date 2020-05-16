State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 51,314 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,570 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 51,314 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of LYFT worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 723.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $25,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYFT. Cfra lowered their price objective on LYFT from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on LYFT from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus began coverage on LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on LYFT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on LYFT from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.37.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LYFT Inc has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

LYFT Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

