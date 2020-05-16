Creative Planning Sells 1,648 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cognex were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,846,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cognex by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $4,292,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CGNX stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.95. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

