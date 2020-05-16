Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,748,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,371,000 after buying an additional 3,603,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $675,814,000 after buying an additional 3,267,484 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 688.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,908,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,893,000 after buying an additional 2,539,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,589,000.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $18.56 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

