Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,052 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cascend Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $307.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,341.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.64 and a 200-day moving average of $282.90. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

