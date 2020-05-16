Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Pictet North America Advisors SA’s 3rd Largest Position

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,141 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.7% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Apple by 394.8% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 116,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after acquiring an additional 92,664 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 50.7% in the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,675,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $680,269,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 22.3% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $307.69 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,341.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cascend Securities reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

