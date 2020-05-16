Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $307.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.90. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,341.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

