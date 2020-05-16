Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in ASGN by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in ASGN by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ASGN by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in ASGN by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,483.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,061. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $27,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at $762,152.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

ASGN stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.23. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

