Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $307.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,341.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.90. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

