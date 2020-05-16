Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 92,664 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 394.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,664 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.7% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $307.69 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.64 and its 200-day moving average is $282.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,341.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

