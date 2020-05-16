Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,545 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.9% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

MSFT opened at $183.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,369.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.60 and a 200-day moving average of $161.66. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

