Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $307.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,341.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.90. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

