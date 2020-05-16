Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,260 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.66. The company has a market cap of $1,369.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

