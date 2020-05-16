Cantillon Capital Management LLC Invests $105.27 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 667,460 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $105,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,013 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 78,674 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 138,876 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 148,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 70,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.66. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,369.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

