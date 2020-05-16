II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of II-VI in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn ($1.31) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.06). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for II-VI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 target price on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. II-VI has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,077,630.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,878 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 456,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

