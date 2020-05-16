Unigestion Holding SA Invests $2.91 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,479 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,369.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.66. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

