JOYN Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,347 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,052 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,369.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.66. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.