Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,673 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.5% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.60 and its 200 day moving average is $161.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,369.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

