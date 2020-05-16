Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,742 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,894,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.81. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

