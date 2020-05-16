11,860 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Shares of AAPL opened at $307.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,341.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.64 and a 200 day moving average of $282.90. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

