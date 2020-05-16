Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 317 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $307.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,341.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.90. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

